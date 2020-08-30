Red Sox Historian Gordon Edes, Julian McWilliams Discuss Jackie Robinson

This has been an extremely important week in professional sports.

After the most recent shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI, professional sports came to halt starting with NBA as a sign of protest to continue the conversations circling around police brutality and hopefully bring a change.

Major League Baseball resumed its season for the most part Friday and in doing so also celebrated its annual Jackie Robinson Day to celebrate and honor the Brooklyn Dodgers and civil rights icon.

Boston Red Sox team historian Gordon Edes and Boston Globe Red Sox beat reporter Julian McWilliams discussed both Robinson’s career and incredible perseverance, while also dissecting the world today in the latest edition of the “Ultimate Red Sox Show.”

