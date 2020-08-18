Red Sox Injuries: Latest On Andrew Benintendi, Christian Vazquez, Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Red Sox are in the midst of an ugly losing streak and will try to right the ship Tuesday without three of their players.

Boston opens a brief two-game set against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park and look to pick up its first win without Andrew Benintendi, Christian Vazquez and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Prior to first pitch, manager Ron Roenicke provided updates on the trio.

Benintendi sprained his rib cage and was placed on the 10-day injured list Aug. 12. Roenicke believed the left fielder would be out longer than the 10 days.

And nothing has changed on that front.