The Boston Red Sox will take on one of baseball’s best Wednesday.

Boston has dropped each of its first two matchups with the Tampa Bay Rays and will have their hands full Wednesday as they take on the 2018 American League Cy Young award winner Blake Snell.

Snell hasn’t recorded a decision so far this season across three starts. The 27-year-old only has allowed three runs en route to a 3.38 ERA, but has done so in a very small sample size over just eight innings pitched.

For more on the exciting matchup, check out the video above from Wednesday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images