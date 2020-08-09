Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke joined NESN’s Tom Caron on the latest edition of “Ultimate Red Sox Show,” and he had a lot to say.

The two discussed a range of topics from the team’s recent offensive performance, to the squad’s pitching and one of the biggest topics of conversation was the “opener” strategy.

Check out what they had to say in the video above, presented by Awaken180 Weightloss!

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images