Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke Offers Update On Nathan Eovaldi’s Status

Boston Red Sox ace Nathan Eovaldi was scheduled to take the mound Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, but that was changed one day before his expected start.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke on Tuesday explained how Eovaldi was dealing with a “calf cramp” and thus wouldn’t pitch against Toronto. Roenicke, at the time, expressed he expected Eovaldi to be good to go for Saturday against the Washington Nationals.

It seems Roenicke still is hoping that will be the case.

“He’s going to throw a bullpen tomorrow, so it all depends how the bullpen goes,” Roenicke told reporters after the Red Sox were handed a 9-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

“Hopefully it’s good,” he continued. “Today he threw long toss and was okay. Tomorrow the bullpen will decide on whether he goes Saturday or not.”

Eovaldi has been Boston’s most impactful starter, recording a 2-2 record with a 4.98 ERA. The Red Sox have won four of the six games he’s started, including his most recent seven-inning performance against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 20.