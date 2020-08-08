NEW RED SOX MY STORY: CHRISTIAN VAZQUEZ

TO AIR AT 6 P.M. ET ON SATURDAY ON NESN

At 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, NESN will air an all-new episode of the Red Sox “My Story” series, presented by buyatoyota.com. The episode will feature Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, sharing his story of growing up in Puerto Rico and catching the final out of the 2018 World Series. Visit NESN.com/MyStory or follow @NESN on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter to watch the trailer.

NESN’s coverage of this weekend’s Red Sox series against the Toronto Blue Jays started at 6 p.m. on Friday night with “Friday Night Fenway” pre-game coverage leading into the 7:30 p.m. start time. The Sox continue the homestand against the Blue Jays at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday with an hour of pre- and post-game coverage on NESN and NESN+.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images