Red Sox Notes: What Xander Bogaerts Told Rafael Devers After Three-Hit Game

Rafael Devers looked more like the Rafael Devers that Red Sox fans had grown so fond of during Boston’s 13-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday night.

Devers recorded his first three-hit game of the season, just the fourth time he’s recorded two or more hits during his 20-game campaign. Xander Bogaerts, for one, was happy to see it.

“It was good man. It was good. I know he definitely needed them. He wanted them,” Bogaerts told reporters in a postgame video call. “Listen man, we know the season’s only 60 games. We try to not put a lot of pressure on ourselves but obviously the kid loves the game and he works hard. As I said, he was the guy who was most due for this and to snap out of this. Hopefully he can continue.

“I told him today after the game, ‘Hey, listen here. Let’s keep going up from here. Come back with that same positivity from today. And let’s go after it.”

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke was another who was happy to see Devers’ production Tuesday.

“Devers, first two at-bats were really good. The third one he hit the ground ball through their defenders, but the first two were really good,” Roenicke said as Devers blast the left-field wall twice. “His balance was better. He was on time better. And you could see it, even before he got the hits, you could see he was going to be on time. I’m hoping that leads to some good things. And hopefully he can go off for the remaining time we have.”

Devers entered Tuesday with a .183 batting average, five RBIs and zero home runs.

Here’s some more notes from Tuesday’s game:

— Bogaerts isn’t letting his teammates get down just yet, despite their early-season struggles which have led to a 6-18 record. He had a simple message for those in the clubhouse.

“Keep showing up every day. Keep putting up runs,” the shortstop said. “… Hopefully we can do that. It’s good to see guys getting their knocks in tonight. A lot of hustle on our part. Obviously, Kevin Pillar especially with that last at-bat there, but he earned that hit. Obviously, the score was a little out of hand, but guys keep putting together good at-bats.

“So, we’re not giving up, though. We’re not giving up. Just got to come back tomorrow with the same positive mentality that we had today.”

— Heath Hembree wasn’t passing off any responsibility for the bullpen’s downfall, which started with a seven-run sixth inning.

Hembree was on the mound when he gave up four runs on four hits, including a three-run, game-opening home run by Bryce Harper. He knows Tuesday, with the offense providing a two-run lead headed into the sixth, was a night the bullpen needed to step up. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the case.

“It’s tough, it’s real tough right now. Not able to win ballgames,” Hembree said. “Tonight we were in it, got to the back end of the game, we had a lead and kind of started when I got in. I didn’t do my job. Kind of got away from us, away from me. Kind of put us out of the ball game. It’s tough to come back, especially when you’re down like that. Night in and night out, we’re just not getting the job done on the pitching side. It’s something like us guys down there, I mean, special situations like tonight we need to step up and shut down those last few innings.”

— Roenicke issued an injury update as well.

Jackie Bradley Jr. missed Tuesday’s game with an injury to his right wrist, not left wrist as previously thought. He remains day-to-day, but Roenicke is expecting him to be in lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.

J.D. Martinez left Tuesday’s game after being dizzy, which was thought to be because of dehydration. He, too, is expected to be fine Wednesday.

Catcher Christian Vazquez missed Tuesday’s game with a foot injury, but was “a lot better today,” according to Roenicke as could be in Wednesday’s lineup, as well.

