Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After recording just one run Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox’s offense came to life Wednesday.

Alex Verdugo got Boston on the board with his first home run in a Red Sox uniform in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Michael Chavis added a home run of his own and Christian Vazquez chipped in an RBI to give the Sox a much-needed 5-0 win over Tampa Bay.

Kevin Pillar entered the game on a hot streak, but somewhat cooled down going 0-for-5 on the night.

For more on his game and the Red Sox’s offense as a hold, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images