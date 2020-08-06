After recording just one run Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox’s offense came to life Wednesday.
Alex Verdugo got Boston on the board with his first home run in a Red Sox uniform in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays. Michael Chavis added a home run of his own and Christian Vazquez chipped in an RBI to give the Sox a much-needed 5-0 win over Tampa Bay.
Kevin Pillar entered the game on a hot streak, but somewhat cooled down going 0-for-5 on the night.
For more on his game and the Red Sox’s offense as a hold, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.
More Red Sox: Watch Alex Verdugo Blast Two-Run Homer Vs. Rays
Thumbnail photo via Jonathan Dyer/USA TODAY Sports Images