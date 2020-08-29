Red Sox Offense Stumbles As Boston Falls In Series Opener Vs. Nationals

Bradley extended his hitting streak Friday night

The Boston Red Sox weren’t able to muster up much offense Friday.

Boston took on the Washington Nationals on Friday night at Fenway Park to kick off a three-game series and fell 10-2.

The Sox racked up 10 hits in the loss but showed some life late against Washington.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was a highlight prior to the game as someone to look out for throughout the game. The Sox outfielder entered Friday’s contest riding a four-game hitting streak and was able to keep it going at the last minute with a hit in the ninth inning.

For more on his night and the game as a whole, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

