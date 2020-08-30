Red Sox Offense Thrives In 5-3 Victory Vs. Nationals At Fenway Park

The long ball really helped out the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night.

Both Xander Bogaerts and Kevin Pillar launched balls out of Fenway Park as the Red Sox took down the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Saturday night.

Bogaerts jump-started the Boston offense with his seventh home run of the season in the first inning to give the Sox a three-run lead. Pillar extended the lead with a solo shot of his own in the fourth inning for his fourth dinger of the season.

For more on the matchup and Moreland’s night, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.