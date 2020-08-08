Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are changing arms in an effort to improve their pitching.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom announced Saturday in a press release the team has optioned Ryan Weber to its alternate training site and recalled Dylan Covey to take his place on the active roster.

Weber, 29, was the Red Sox’s No. 3 starting pitcher on Opening Day but he has struggled so far in 2020, going 0-2 with a 9.90 ERA in three starts. He allowed two runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts in three-plus innings Friday, earning a no-decision in Boston’s 5-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Covey, whom the Red Sox acquired last month in from the Tampa Bay Rays in a trade, gave up three hits and two earned runs in two innings of relief in his only appearance for Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images