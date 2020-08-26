Red Sox Outfielder Alex Verdugo Has Impressed Early, Often So Far

The Boston Red Sox have found themselves a good one.

Alex Verdugo came over to Boston as the centerpiece of the Mookie Betts deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and has done nothing but impress since.

Entering the Red Sox’s Wednesday night contest with the Toronto Blue Jays, Verdugo currently leads the squad in qualified batting average with .303 and 30 hits. He also leads the league in outfield assists with five.

To go along with all of that, the young outfielder also enters Wednesday’s matchup sporting an impressive 14-game hitting streak in which he’s hit .333.

