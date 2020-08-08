Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alex Verdugo has found himself a new spot in the Boston Red Sox’s order.

Verdugo had a massive Friday night in which the new Boston outfielder clobbered two home runs and robbed another from Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman Travis Shaw. Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke has elected slot Verdugo in at the leadoff spot.

Verdugo has smashed his first three home runs in a Boston uniform over the last week and attributes his current hot streak to increased comfort in the batter’s box and training with the Red Sox coaching staff.

For more on his recent hot streak, check out the video above from Saturday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images