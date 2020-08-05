Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are sending out a new lineup Wednesday.

Boston is wrapping up its quick two-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field and is looking to snap a four-game losing skid.

Neither Jackie Bradley Jr. nor Andrew Benintendi are in the Red Sox’s lineup as they both have been facing considerable struggles. Bradley started the season red-hot, but is 1-for-19 over his last six games.

Benintendi is batting a mere .069 on the season with an RBI and two runs scored. Third baseman Rafael Devers also has been struggling entering the contest batting .195, but is in the lineup.

For more, check out the video above from Wednesday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images