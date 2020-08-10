Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Don’t look now, but the Boston Red Sox’s starting rotation might be starting to fall into place.

Without the arms of Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez, David Price and Rick Porcello at their disposal, the rotation has been the biggest question mark for Boston throughout the coronavirus-shortened season thus far. The Sox’s starting rotation has been stellar over the last four games, combining for 1-0 record with a 2.50 ERA while striking out 20 batters and allowing just seven walks over 18 innings pitched.

It’s most certainly a small sample size, but could be a sign of good things to come.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images