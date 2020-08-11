Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fenway Park hasn’t given the Boston Red Sox any advantage over the Tampa Bay Rays recently.

Over the last 11 matchups between the two American League East rivals in Boston, the Rays have won an astonishing 10 games, including an 8-7 win Monday night.

The Red Sox have hit .230 against Tampa Bay over that stretch while putting up three runs per game, while their ERA sits at 5.00.

For more on the matchup, check out the video above from Tuesday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images