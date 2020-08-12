Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker may have committed the ultimate Boston sin Tuesday night.

Despite posting 19 points on 70 percent shooting in the Celtics’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Walker caught the ire of some Boston fans following the game after wearing a New York Yankees ball cap to his postgame press conference.

But it appears Walker, a Bronx native, knew exactly what he was doing.

Check it out:

"Boston fans gonna KILL me." Not mad just disappointed @KembaWalker 😔😔😔 pic.twitter.com/1OeIi6BNV9 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) August 11, 2020

But that didn’t stop Red Sox fans from laying into him on Twitter in response.

cmon @KembaWalker… i still love u but this is strike 1 pic.twitter.com/DYLq5doOm8 — Luke Galvin (@LukeGalvin10) August 12, 2020

He should know better — Julian C. Welch (@julianvannoy) August 12, 2020

At least it seemed like he knew what he was doing.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images