The Boston Red Sox will face the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game set at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox dropped a close game Saturday night after taking Friday’s series opener. Boston manager Ron Roenicke will send Nathan Eovaldi to the hill while Toronto skipper Charlie Montoyo will counter with righty Matt Shoemaker.

As for the lineups, Alex Verdugo will remain in the leadoff spot for the Red Sox while slumping Andrew Benintendi will hit seventh. The rest of the lineup resembles a typical starting nine for the Red Sox, outside of Tzu-Wei Lin hitting ninth and playing second base.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (5-9)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B

Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (0-1, 5.91 ERA)

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (5-7)

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Bo Bichette, SS

Travis Shaw, 3B

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

Randal Grichuk, CF

Rowdy Tellez, DH

Danny Jansen, C

Matt Shoemaker, RHP (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images