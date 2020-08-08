Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke explained Friday how he was constantly thinking of ways to better the lineup, and it’s caused him to make a change for Saturday’s showdown against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Following an incredible night which featured a pair of home runs, right fielder Alex Verdugo will replace a struggling Andrew Benintendi in the leadoff spot with Benintendi filling in for Verdugo as the seventh batter. Rafael Devers will bat second and play third base while designated hitter J.D. Martinez, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and first baseman Mitch Moreland will follow in the order.

Right-handed pitcher Zack Godley will get the start for Boston, while the Blue Jays will throw right-hander Chase Anderson.

The Red Sox won Friday’s game, the first of the three-game set, 5-3.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (5-8)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Zack Godley, RHP

TORONTO BLUE JAYS (4-7)

Cavan Biggio, 2B

Bo Bichette, SS

Travis Shaw, 3B

Teoscar Hernandez, RF

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., LF

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., DH

Randal Grichuk, CF

Rowdy Tellez, 1B

Danny Jansen, C

Chase Anderson, RHP

Saturday’s game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images