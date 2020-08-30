Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineups: Bobby Dalbec To Make Major League Debut

Bobby Dalbec has gotten the call.

The top prospect will bat eighth and play first base Sunday in the Boston Red Sox’s series finale with the Washington Nationals. Dalbec was promoted to the big leagues Sunday after the Red Sox traded first baseman Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres.

Boston will send righty Zack Godley to the hill to start the rubber match of this three-game set, while the defending World Series champion Nationals will counter with righ-hander Austin Voth.

As for the lineups, Alex Verdugo will bat leadoff and play left field for Boston with Kevin Pillar batting fifth and playing right field. Kevin Plawecki will get the start at catcher in place of Christian Vazquez.

Here are the lineups for both teams: