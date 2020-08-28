Red Sox Vs. Nationals Lineups: Martín Pérez To Pitch Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox on Friday begin a three-game set Friday when they host the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals.

Martín Pérez takes the mound at Fenway Park hoping to get his team back in the win column and even up his record at 3-3.

José Peraza replaces Michael Chavis at second and will bath ninth. Alex Verdugo leads off again, facing Nationals star pitcher Max Scherzer, with Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts rounding out the top four spots.

Here are the full lineups for both teams:

RED SOX (11-20)

Alex Verdugo, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Kevin Pillar, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

José Peraza, 2B

Martin Pérez, LHP (2-3 3.45 ERA)

WASHINGTON NATIONALS (11-17)

Trea Turner, SS

Juan Soto, DH

Howie Kendrick 1B

Asdrubal Cabrera 3B

Kurt Suzuki, C

Adam Eaton, RF

Josh Harrison, 2B

Michael A. Taylor, LF

Victor Robles, CF

Max Scherzer, (2-1, 4.31 ERA)