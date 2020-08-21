Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Michael Chavis Starts, Mitch Moreland Sits

The Boston Red Sox are looking to win three straight games for the first time this season, and they’ll be employing the “bullpen game” approach to try to do it.

Colten Brewer will get the start for the Red Sox on Friday as they play the second contest of a four-game set against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

With lefty John Means on the mound for Baltimore, Kevin Pillar will bat leadoff and play right field, while Alex Verdugo will hit sixth and be in left. Michael Chavis plays first base and hits seventh, with Jose Peraza at second and batting ninth.

Christian Vazquez will catch Brewer.

Here are the full lineups for both teams.