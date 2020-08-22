Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Mitch Moreland Back In, Alex Verdugo Leads Off

The Red Sox are in the midst of their best run of the season, and they’ll try to keep their good fortune going Saturday night.

Winners of their last three, the Sox will take on the Baltimore Orioles in the penultimate contest of their four-game weekend set at Camden Yards.

Little will change in the way of lineups for either team from Friday’s game. Alex Verdugo moves up from the sixth spot in the order to first for the Red Sox, while Kevin Pillar drops to seventh. Mitch Moreland goes back into the lineup after sitting Friday, which means Michael Chavis goes to the bench.

Martin Perez will be on the mound for the Red Sox (get to know him a little better with his “My Story” set to air on NESN at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday). He’ll be opposed by Alex Cobb.

Here are the full lineups for both teams.