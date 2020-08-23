Red Sox Vs. Orioles Lineups: Red-Hot Alex Verdugo Sits For Series Finale

The Red Sox still have a chance to earn a series win in Baltimore.

Boston on Sunday will face the Orioles in the finale of their four-game set at Camden Yards. The Red Sox took the first two games of the series, but lost Saturday night in extra innings.

Boston manager Ron Roenicke will send Zach Godley to the hill for Sunday’s contest, while Baltimore skipper Brandon Hyde will counter with soft-throwing lefty Wade LeBlanc.

As for the lineups, red-hot Alex Verdugo, who has hit safely in 13 straight games, will begin the game on the bench. Boston will deploy a left-to-right outfield of Kevin Pillar, Jackie Bradley Jr. and J.D. Martinez. Christian Vazquez will serve as the designated hitter.

Here are the full lineups for both teams: