The Red Sox look to end their slump Tuesday night against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

Boston is coming off a sweep at the hand sof the New York Yankees over the weekend and will take on a Tampa Bay team that’s lost three straight.

Nathan Eovaldi, who arguably has been the Sox’s best pitcher, will take the mound in search of his second win of the season. Austin Meadows will go for the Rays.

As for Boston’s lineup, Andrew Benintendi is back in the leadoff spot after beginning Sunday’s game on the bench. J.D. Martinez will be the team’s designated hitter and bat third. Mitch Moreland makes his return to the lineup after appearing as a pinch hitter in Sunday’s loss.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (3-7)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Alex Verdugo, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B



Nathan Eovaldi, RHP (1-0, 2.45 ERA)

TAMPA BAY RAYS (4-6)

Austin Meadows, LF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Yandy Diaz, DH

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, 3B

Joey Wendle, SS

Hunter Refroe, RF

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Michael Perez, C

Charlie Morton, RHP (0-1, 8.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images