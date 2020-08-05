The Red Sox and Rays will wrap up their two-game set in Tampa Bay on Wednesday night.

It will be a battle of southpaws in the series finale at Tropicana Field. Martin Perez is coming off a win over the New York Mets in which he allowed only two runs on two hits over 5 2/3 innings. Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough was equally sharp in his last outing (two earned runs on two hits over 6 1/3 innings) though it came in a loss to the Atlanta Braves.

With a lefty on the mound for Tampa, Boston’s starting lineup will feature predominantly right-handed hitters. Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi both have the night off, prompting an outfield of Jose Peraza, Kevin Pillar and Alex Verdugo from left to right. Wednesday will mark Peraza’s first appearance in the outfield for the Red Sox.

Here are the full lineups for the Red Sox-Rays series finale:

RED SOX (3-8)

Kevin Pillar, CF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 1B

Alex Verdugo, RF

Jose Peraza, LF

Jonathan Arauz, 2B

Martin Perez, LHP (1-1, 5.06 ERA)

RAYS (5-6)

Yandy Diaz, 3B

Austin Meadows, DH

Jose Martinez, 1B

Hunter Renfroe, RF

Mike Brosseau, LF

Brandon Lowe, 2B

Willy Adames, SS

Mike Zunino, C

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Ryan Yarbrough, LHP (0-1, 1.54 ERA)

