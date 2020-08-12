Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox will see a change atop their lineup as they host the Tampa Bay Rays for the third game of the four-game series at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.

Rafael Devers will make his return after a multi-game absence, batting second and playing third base. Kevin Pillar will bat lead off for the Red Sox, who placed Andrew Benintendi on the injured list prior to the game. Alex Verdugo, who recently found himself at the top of the lineup, will drop back to seventh, where he was earlier in the season.

Zack Godley will get his third start on the mound this season (0-1), ready to face off with Tampa Bay’s Blake Snell.

The Rays also altered their card after Tuesday’s 8-2 victory over the Red Sox with five different players entering the starting lineup.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (6-11)

Kevin Pillar, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, DH

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, C

Michael Chavis, 1B

Alex Verdugo, LF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Zack Godley, RHP

TAMPA BAY RAYS (10-8)

Austin Meadows, DH

Brandon Lowe, RF

Yandy Diaz, 3B

Ji-Man Choi, 1B

Joey Wendle, 2B

Yoshitomo Tsutsugo, LF

Willy Adames, SS

Kevin Kiermaier, CF

Michael Perez, C

Blake Snell, LHP

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images