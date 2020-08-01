Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The start of the season has been unforgiving for Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi, but he’ll get another crack at figuring things out Saturday evening.

Boston is set to meet the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium for the second contest of a three-game set, and after sitting Friday, Benintendi will be back in the lineup, hitting leadoff.

J.D. Martinez gets the night off, so Kevin Pillar will be the designated hitter, batting second. Jose Peraza will sit as well, with Tzu-Wei Lin taking over at second base.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will make a few personnel changes from Friday, with Aaron Hicks and Kyle Higashioka set to sit while Gary Sanchez and Mike Tauchman start.

Zack Godley will be on the mound for the Red Sox in what will be a bullpen game for Boston, while Masahiro Tanaka gets the ball for the Yankees.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (3-5)

Andrew Benintendi, LF

Kevin Pillar, DH

Rafael Devers, 3B

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Mitch Moreland, 1B

Christian Vazquez, C

Alex Verdugo, RF

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Tzu-Wei Lin, 2B

Zack Godley, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

NEW YORK YANKEES (5-1)

D.J. LeMahieu, 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Gleyber Torres, SS

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Luke Voit, 1B

Mike Tauchman, LF

Gary Sanchez, C

Gio Urshela, 3B

Brett Gardner, CF

Masahiro Tanaka, RHP

