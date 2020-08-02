The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees will finish off their three-game set Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

The Red Sox’s lineup for the series finale will look a bit different than it has thus far this season. With Andrew Benintendi having the night off, Kevin Pillar will move over to left field and J.D. Martinez will take post in right. It will be the slugger’s first start in the field this season.

Taking over Martinez’s typical designated hitter spot will be Christian Vazquez, who gives way behind the plate to Kevin Plawecki. The first-year Red Sox backstop will be doing the catching for right-hander Austin Brice, who’s set to make his first start in a Boston uniform. Veteran left-hander James Paxton will take the mound for the Yankees looking to rebound from his ugly outing (three earned runs on five hits over one inning) against the Washington Nationals.

Here are the full lineups for Sunday night’s Red Sox-Yankees game:

RED SOX (3-6)

Kevin Pillar, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

J.D. Martinez, RF

Xander Bogaerts, SS

Christian Vazquez, DH

Michael Chavis, 1B

Kevin Plawecki, C

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF

Jose Peraza, 2B

Austin Brice, RHP (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

YANKEES (6-1)

D.J. LeMahieu, 2B

Aaron Judge, RF

Gleyber Torres, SS

Giancarlo Stanton, DH

Aaron Hicks, CF

Luke Voit, 1B

Gary Sanchez, C

Gio Urshela, 3B

Miguel Andujar, LF

James Paxton, LHP (0-1, 27.00 ERA)

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images