The Boston Red Sox missed out on their first opportunity to beat the New York Yankees this season, but they’ll get another shot Saturday evening.

The pair of American League East rivals are set to meet at Yankee Stadium in the middle contest of a three-game set. New York won Friday’s series opener 5-1.

Zack Godley is set to get the ball for Boston and will be opposed by Masahiro Tanaka. You can check out the full lineups here.

Here’s how to watch Red Sox vs. Yankees online:

When: Saturday, August 1 at 7:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Watch Live: FuboTV | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images