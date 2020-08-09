Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox had their win streak snapped at two games with a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park on Saturday night.

The Red Sox offense mustered just four hits. They were held without an extra-base hit while stranding seven runners throughout the contest. And while the Boston defense was exceptional and pitching proved good enough to win, it wasn’t enough to make up for the lack of offense.

The Red Sox drop to 5-9 while the Blue Jays move to 5-7.

Here’s how it went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

Despite only four hits, the Red Sox actually had chances to put a run or two on the board, but Boston couldn’t come up with a big hit.

ON THE BUMP

— Godley scattered three hits in four innings of work Saturday. He also recorded three strikeouts while 41 of his 67 pitches were strikes.

Godley was tested with a runner in scoring position and two outs during the first, third and fourth innings, but earned some quality outs to get out of the threat(s).

Godley threw 4 scoreless tonight. He threw only 3 fastballs tonight, and only 6% of his pitches this season have been fastballs. A stunning change from previous seasons: Godley % of fastball use, year-by-year: 2015: 45%

2016: 36%

2017: 42%

2018: 32%

2019: 35%

2020: 6% — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) August 9, 2020

— Josh Osich no-hit the Blue Jays during his fifth-inning relief appearance, recording one strikeout with seven of his eight pitches being called strikes.

— Phillips Valdez made the Red Sox sweat during his sixth-inning appearance.

Valdez allowed a pair of hits and one walk but benefitted from a highlight-reel defensive play from right fielder Kevin Pillar, who got Valdez out of the frame without giving up a run.

— Heath Hembree had among his worst outings of the season when he took the mound for the seventh.

The right-hander lasted just 2/3 of the inning, exiting after allowing the game-tying run and the bases loaded. He allowed two hits with two walks in the frame, throwing 29 pitches (16 strikes).

Hembree looking really uncomfortable this outing. Entered tonight allowing one run on two hits, no walks and 5Ks over six appearances. Tonight, he issued his first walk of the year & three hard-hit fly balls. Two tracked down by Pillar & Bradley but the third bringing in a run — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) August 9, 2020

— Ryan Brasier came in for the last out of the seventh and with three pitches and three strikes, he left the bases loaded and the game tied.

— Walden came on for the eighth inning and allowed Toronto to score the go-ahead run, walking in the lead-off man and allowing one hit.

— Jeffrey Springs allowed one hit with two strikeouts as the right-hander came on for the ninth and didn’t allow any further damage.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox totaled four hits but did not have an extra-base hit.

— Mitch Moreland, Xander Bogaerts, Alex Verdugo and Christian Vazquez each had one hit while six others went hitless.

— The Red Sox put the first run on the board in the second inning.

Boston had runners on first and second with nobody out in the frame, after Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland walked. Christian Vazquez then smacked an RBI single to score Bogaerts and send Moreland into scoring position. Andrew Benintendi continued to struggle as the No. 7 batter grounded into a double play. Bradley Jr. flied out to left field to end the threat.

— Boston had runners on first and second with no outs the fourth inning, but failed to a run up on the board.

J.D. Martinez led off the inning with a walk before Bogaerts slapped a single past third base. From there, Moreland flied out to right, Vazquez struck out and with manager Ron Roenicke electing to pinch hit Kevin Pillar for Benintendi, the outfield grounded out to third base.

— The Red Sox had runners on first and third with one out in the sixth before Vazquez grounded into an inning-ending double play. Bogaerts had reached on a fielder’s choice before Moreland connected on a single to center field, putting runnings on the corners.

— Boston had the leading run at second base with one out in the seventh after Bradley Jr. reached first on an error and went to second on a heads-up baserunning play. Unfortunately, Peraza flied out to second base and Verdugo lined out to the same spot.

— Bogaerts stole second base with two outs in the eighth, but Moreland struck out to end the threat.

— Martinez and Rafael Devers are a combined 0-for-14 over the last two days. Devers went hitless in four at-bats Saturday while Martinez reached on a throwing error in the sixth.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Bogaerts’ fourth-inning single was apparently hit at 112 miles per hour (!!!), according to Red Sox stats.

I think that ball might have passed directly through Shaw's body. Bogey hit it 112 mph, one of his top ten hardest hit on statcast. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 9, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will return to Fenway Park on Saturday to host the Blue Jays in the third and final game of the series. First pitch is slated for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images