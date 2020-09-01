Red Sox Wrap: Boston Falls 6-3 To Braves In Series Opener

The Boston Red Sox came back to take a lead early in their series opener with the Atlanta Braves, but it was short lived as their opponent answered immediately to tie things up, and used a big fifth inning to create separation.

And with that, the Braves never looked back to take a 6-3 victory and improve to 20-14 on their season, as the Red Sox fall to 12-22.

The Boston offense started and ended with Alex Verdugo and Rafael Devers.

Verdugo was 3-for-4 at bat with two runs, including one on a balk thanks to some solid base running. Devers was 2-for-4 with an RBI, but the effort fell short.

Colten Brewer got the loss starting for Boston, with Atlanta’s Max Fried earning the win.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Bummer.

Things looked promising for Boston to notch its third-straight win, but a big fifth inning from Atlanta put it away.

ON THE BUMP

— Brewer started on the mound for Boston and gave up a single to Dansby Swanson, the first batter he faced. Swanson scored two batters later on a Nick Markakis double, and despite giving up another base hit to open the game, Brewer got out of the inning giving up just the single run.

Later on in the fourth, Brewer gave up a leadoff home run to Adam Duvall and a double immediately after, but retired the next three batters.

But when the starter gave up a double in between two walks to start the fifth, he was pulled before recording an out. He finished his day with 4+ innings pitched and five earned runs off eight hits and two walks. He struck out four batters.

— Phillips Valdez took over for Brewer in the fifth, but immediately gave up a triple that scored the two base runners he inherited.

It was the only hit given up in the outing, however, as he struck out the next three guys at bat to end the inning.

— Robinson Leyer made his Major League Baseball debut in relief in the sixth. The nerves showed a bit, with the righty giving up a run on two hits and a walk, but earned his first strike out against Marcell Ozuna.

First big league K in the books.

Congrats, Robinson! pic.twitter.com/lErw0ndea5 — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 1, 2020

— Another recent call up, Robert Stock, threw the seventh inning for Boston holding Atlanta scoreless in the inning, giving up no hits and a walk with two strikeouts.

— Taking over in the eighth inning, Jeffrey Springs was a bright spot out of the bullpen. He threw 13 pitches and with two strikeouts for a quick 1-2-3 inning.

Springs returned to close out the game, and after giving up a leadoff single, the defense helped him out to turn a double play, allowing him to strike out the third batter and get out of the inning unscathed.

In two innings of work, he had three K’s and gave up just one hit.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Boston answered Atlantas opening run with one of its own in its half of the first. Verdugo hit a double to get things going and Devers hit a single to center to drive him home to tie the game.

— Another double for Verdugo to lead off the third led to the Red Sox’s go-ahead run. Christian Vazquez sacrificed to allow Verdugo to advance to third, and the outfielder scored on a balk after some great base running to put Boston up 2-1.

— After the Braves took their 6-2 lead in the sixth, the Red Sox didn’t record another hit until the eighth inning, where the bats came back to life.

Vazquez singled to left field with one out, and Devers followed that up with a deep single to advance the man before him to second. Xander Bogaerts got the RBI to make it 6-3 while notching his first hit of the game, but Boston stranded two runners as Will Smith struck out Michael Chavis and Bobby Dalbec.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. and Vazquez each had a hit and walked for Boston, with the catcher also recording a run.

Chavis, Dalbec, Jonathan Arauz and Jose Peraza were all hitless on the evening.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Magic hour at Fenway is special, even if fans aren’t there to enjoy it.

It never gets old. 😍 pic.twitter.com/kQnlHQT0gE — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 31, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their three-game series against the Braves on Tuesday evening at Fenway Park. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.