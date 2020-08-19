Red Sox Wrap: Boston Snaps Losing Streak With Victory Over Phillies

With the win, the Red Sox moved to 7-18, while the Phillies dropped to 9-10 with their loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN WORD

Needed.

There is no other way to describe a victory after losing nine straight games. Boston fell behind 2-0 — a familiar theme lately — but came back to earn a hard-fought win.

ON THE BUMP

— Hart was better the second time around after getting shelled in his Major League Baseball debut.

The soft-throwing left-hander allowed two runs in the first inning after loading the bases with no outs. But he settled down from there, ultimately allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five over 2 2/3 innings. Hart lowered his ERA from 22.50 to 11.12.

— Austin Brice relieved Hart and was perfect over 1 1/3 innings, striking out two.

— Ryan Weber pitched a scoreless sixth but ran into trouble in the seventh, surrendering a leadoff double to Neil Walker before inducing a groundout by Andrew McCutchen, who moved Walker to third. The next batter, Rhys Hoskins, reached on a throwing error by Tzu-Wei Lin, in the process scoring Walker and forcing Weber from the game.

— Matt Barnes struck out Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto to end the seventh inning. The right-handed setup man worked around a one-out walk in the eighth to pitch a scoreless frame.

— Brandon Workman pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his fourth save of the season.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Devers led the way for the home team, going 3-for-4 to finish with at least three hits for the second straight game. He entered the contest hitting .318 over his last five games.

The biggest hit came in the third inning, when Devers tagged Phillies starter Jake Arrieta for a game-tying two-run homer.

— The Red Sox added a run in four of the next five innings, a potential sign the lineup is breaking out of its season-long funk.

— Bradley scored Moreland in the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly, with Alex Verdugo scoring the next inning after Hoskins botched a ground ball off the bat of Kevin Pillar.

— Devers drove home Verdugo in the seventh on an RBI double, and Bradley doubled home Moreland in the eighth.

— Verdugo (1-for-3) extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

— Lin, Xander Bogaerts and Jose Peraza all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Verdugo made a little history on Wednesday.

Alex Verdugo has extended his hitting streak to 10 games. He is the first Red Sox outfielder to record at least 1 XBH in 7 consecutive games since Dwight Evans in 1982. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 19, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox will head to Baltimore, where they’ll open a four-game series with the Orioles on Thursday night. First pitch from Camden Yards is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET.