Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Comeback Bid Falls Short In 5-4 Loss To Orioles

After claiming the first two contests of their four-game series with the Orioles, the Red Sox are leaving Baltimore with a series split.

For the second time in as many games, Boston fell 5-4 to its American League East rival. The Red Sox kicked off the game with a home run and clubbed another in the ninth, but the visitors didn’t have enough offense to overcome some shaky pitching.

Zack Godley labored through 2 2/3 innings (three earned runs on two hits and five walks), though he did last longer in the series finale than O’s starter Wade LeBlanc.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 9-20, while the Orioles improve to 14-14.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Laborious.

Boston pitching largely struggled in the series finale.

ON THE BUMP

— It was far from an easy day at the office for Godley.

After allowing a lead-off double to Cedric Mullins, Godley proceeded to load the bases but managed to make it out of the first inning unscathed. It was a similar story in the second frame when the right-hander allowed two Orioles to reach before putting up another zero.

Baltimore finally got to Godley in the third inning when he issued two one-out walks followed by a two-out walk. The latter base on balls prompted Sox manager Ron Roenicke to replace Godley with Jeffrey Springs, who allowed a two-RBI single to Rio Ruiz on his first batter faced. Andrew Velazquez notched an RBI bunt single off Springs before the left-hander finally recorded the last out of the third.

— The fourth looked as though it would be another rough frame for Boston when Springs allowed a leadoff double to Anthony Santander. But the southpaw buckled down and retired the next three Orioles, two via strikeout.

Springs stayed on for the fifth and recorded outs on two of the three batters he faced before Roenicke turned to his bullpen once again.

— Phillips Valdez replaced Springs and logged the final out of the fifth. He stayed on for the sixth and recorded the Red Sox’s first 1-2-3 inning of the game.

— Robert Stock came on in the seventh and allowed back-to-back singles to start the inning. After retiring the next two batters, Stock allowed a two-RBI double to Ruiz who swelled Baltimore’s lead to 5-2. Stock punched out Velazquez to end the frame.

–Ryan Weber pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning with a strikeout.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox opened the game with a bang when Kevin Pillar smacked a lead-off home run on the second pitch he saw from LeBlanc.

2nd pitch of the game! pic.twitter.com/C73RQa9MJ9 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 23, 2020

Pillar was one of only four batters faced by LeBlanc, who was removed with one out in the first due to left elbow discomfort.

— Boston logged its second run in the sixth. Pillar led off the inning with a single and moved up to second via a J.D. Martinez walk. Xander Bogaerts brought Pillar home with an opposite-field double.

The visitors were aggressive in trying to get the potential game-tying run home when Martinez made a bolt for the plate on a Christian Vazquez ground ball to second base. But the strategy didn’t pay off, as Martinez was gunned down by Pat Valaika. Michael Chavis struck out to end the sixth.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. kept the Red Sox alive in the ninth with a two-out, two-run home run to cut the deficit to 5-4.

— Pillar and Jonathan Arauz (two singles) both recorded multi-hit games.

— Rafael Devers, Martinez, Vazquez, Chavis and Kevin Plawecki all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

Nothing like a pregame prank.

UP NEXT

Following an off-day Monday, the Red Sox will open a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Buffalo on Tuesday. Kyle Hart is slated to get the ball for Boston, while Toronto has yet to name a starter. First pitch from Sahlen Field is set for 6:37 p.m. ET.