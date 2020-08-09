Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox claimed their weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays in dramatic fashion.

Mitch Moreland played the role of hero in the finale of the three-game set at Fenway Park. Boston’s first baseman clubbed two home runs Sunday afternoon, including a two-run walk-off shot in the ninth inning to give the home team a 5-3 win.

Both Nathan Eovaldi and Matt Shoemaker (three runs on three hits over six innings) were sharp, as each right-hander turned in a quality start. But the Red Sox’s bullpen was just a bit stronger than the Jays’ in this back-and-forth clash.

With the win, Boston improves to 6-9, while the Blue Jays fall to 5-8.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Exciting.

It was a tight one from wire-to-wire.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi breezed through the first inning, retiring the side in order on 12 pitches with two strikeouts. The second was nearly as smooth, as the right-hander only allowed a single in another scoreless frame.

Toronto cracked the scoreboard in the third after Eovaldi logged the first two outs in the inning. Cavan Biggio walloped a 3-1 cutter to right-center field to knot the score at 1-1.

The Notorious B.G.O 💣 pic.twitter.com/6MI76d8i2i — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2020

The Blue Jays tacked on their second run of the game in the fourth. After Teoscar Hernandez roped a one-out double, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove the Jays right fielder home with a two-out single to even the score at 2-2.

Vladdy's hitting .368 to start August! 💥 pic.twitter.com/OBhYeHk6YH — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2020

Eovaldi responded with a 1-2-3 fifth inning, but he failed to follow suit in the sixth. Bo Bichette broke the 2-2 tie with a laser of a lead-off solo home run to right-center field.

NOW PLAYING: Bo Bomba 💣🎶 pic.twitter.com/a5WurLv73e — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 9, 2020

Eovaldi managed to work through the rest of the frame unscathed, though that would be the end of his outing. The fireballer punched out 10 over his six innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits with no walks.

— Josh Osich replaced Eovaldi to start the seventh. After Randal Grichuk grounded out to kick off the inning, Rowdy Tellez reached first on an error by Moreland. Osich walked Cavan Biggio two batters later, prompting Sox manager Ron Roenicke to make a change on the mound.

— Austin Brice induced an inning-ending ground out by Bichette. Brice stayed on and cruised through the eighth, striking out the side in order.

— Matt Barnes followed Brice and delivered a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Moreland opened the scoring in the second inning, sending an 0-1 fastball from Shoemaker to the center field bleachers.

Mitch ➡️ Dead Center pic.twitter.com/0r8mTBBWQd — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2020

— It looked as though Boston was in store for a big third inning after Jackie Bradley Jr. knocked a lead-off single and Tzu-Wei Lin reached on an error. Alex Verdugo followed with a comebacker to Shoemaker, but the right-hander’s throw intended for second base skipped into the outfield, allowing JBJ to score. But the Sox failed to maximize on the Jays’ miscues, as Rafael Devers proceeded to line out to center and J.D. Martinez grounded into an inning-ending double play.

— After scoreless fourth and fifth innings, the Red Sox did some damage in the sixth when Devers crushed a game-tying solo blast.

Raffy made that one look easy! pic.twitter.com/7MFMxPG7bP — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2020

— Moreland delivered once again in the ninth, crushing a two-run, walk-off home run to give the Red Sox a series win.

— Verdugo, Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Christian Vazquez, Andrew Benintendi and Lin all went hitless.

TWEET OF THE DAY

Walk offs fire up Wally.

UP NEXT

The Red Sox’s homestand continues Monday when they open a four-game series against the Rays. Ryan Yarbrough is slated to start for Tampa Bay, while Boston has yet to name a starter.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images