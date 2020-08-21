Red Sox Wrap: Nathan Eovaldi Dazzles In Boston’s 7-1 Win Vs. Orioles

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Refreshing.

Solid pitching from the starter and the bats were alive.

ON THE BUMP

— Eovaldi had his best outing of the season, pitching six scoreless innings, including a 1-2-3 third, fourth, fifth and sixth.

The O’s finally got to the right-hander in the seventh when Pat Valaika hit a solo home run to center to cut into Boston’s lead and make it 3-1.

Eovaldi escaped the rest of the inning without any further damage and finished the night with five hits, one earned run, one walk with six K’s.

— Ryan Brasier came on for the eighth and pitched a clean inning with two strikeouts.

— Phillips Valdez closed the game out with two strikeouts.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox struck first in the second with two runs.

Christian Vazquez singled followed by a Kevin Pillar walk. Jose Peraza singled to bring in Vazquez before Pillar scored on an Alex Verdugo groundout for the 2-0 lead.

— Bogaerts added a run in the third with a solo home run that just made its way into the left-field seats.

— Boston put runners on the corners with two outs in the fourth, chasing Asher Wojciechowski from the game. This is just the second time the right-hander didn’t pitch five innings.

Dillon Tate relieved Wojciechowski and got Rafael Devers to fly out to strand two.

— The Red Sox made some noise in the ninth when Bogaerts amassed his third hit of the night and drove in Rafael Devers with an RBI-single to make it 4-1.

And with two on and one out, Moreland stepped to the plate and broke the game open with a three-run home run to center for the 7-1 edge.

Another Mitch Moreland HR ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/c4GAZasyoD — NESN (@NESN) August 21, 2020

— Bogaerts led the way with three hits, while Devers, Vazquez and Moreland had two. Only J.D. Martinez and Pillar went hitless.

TWEET OF THE GAME

🙂

Nate thought that corner looked better painted. pic.twitter.com/gqym73WgVa — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 21, 2020

UP NEXT

The Red Sox continue their series with the Orioles on Friday night. First pitch from Camden Yards is set for 7:35 p.m. ET.