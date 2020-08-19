Red Sox Wrap: Sixth-Inning Rally Leads Phillies To 13-6 Win Over Boston

The Boston Red Sox’s offense provided a one-run lead, extended it to three runs, and then extended it back to two runs.

Unfortunately, though, it wasn’t even breathing room as the bullpen allowed a seven-run sixth inning including a three-run home run by Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper. And in the end, the Red Sox dropped their ninth straight game, a 13-6 defeat at Fenway Park on Tuesday night.

The Red Sox finished with 11 hits and left 10 runners on base. The Phillies totaled 16 hits with nine runners left on base.

With the loss, the Red Sox fall to 6-18 while the Phillies get back to .500 at 9-9.

Game In A Word

Inevitable.

The Red Sox haven’t held leads too often these last few weeks, but even when they built a three-run lead in the third and a two-run lead in the fifth, it never felt like enough.

On The Bump

— Zack Godley made a respectable start. He scattered four hits in four innings with just one earned run allowed in the fourth.

— Phillip Valdez allowed one earned run on a fifth-inning home run.

— Josh Taylor coughed up Boston’s two-run lead while pitching 2/3 of the sixth. He allowed three earned runs on two hits after hitting the first batter he faced.

— Heath Hembree relieved Taylor with two outs in the sixth and was pulled later in the same inning. Hembree allowed an RBI single for the go-ahead run, walked the next batter and allowed a game-breaking, three-run home run to Harper.

You could smell that one coming.

— Colten Brewer finally got that last out of the sixth and then proceeded to give up a lead-off homer in the seventh.

— Marcus Walden allowed a three-run home run to center field in the eighth inning, giving the Phillies 13 runs on the night.

— Ryan Braiser allowed one hit in the ninth inning.

In The Batter’s Box

— Xander Bogaerts (two hits, two RBIs) got Boston on the board with an RBI single in the first inning to score Rafael Devers from second base. Devers (three hits) slapped a one-out single off the left-field wall earlier in the inning.



— The Red Sox extended their one-run lead with a three-hit third inning. Three consecutive doubles — Alex Verdugo, Devers and J.D. Martinez — led to two more runs in the frame.



— Bogaerts recorded his second RBI of the contest on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. Verdugo (lead-off walk) scored from third base after a Devers single.

— Mitch Moreland (two hits, two RBIs) drove in a run himself in the seventh. Jonathan Arauz (two-out walk) scored from second base after a Bogaerts two-out single.

— Moreland drove in Jose Peraza (walk) with a double off the left-field wall in the ninth to make it 13-6.

— Verdugo (one hit, one walk, two runs) is in the midst of a nine-game hit streak.

Tweet Of The Game

Ugh.

The Red Sox have allowed 86 runs over their last 9 games — the most they've given up over any 9-game stretch in their 120-season history.

Next Up

The Red Sox will return to Fenway Park on Wednesday as they host the Phillies for the second and final game of their series. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. ET.

