Red Sox Wrap: Three Homers Guide Boston To Third Straight Win

Make it three for the Boston Red Sox.

On a night that saw them also trade Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Red Sox’s bats were alive as they beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-5 Friday in the second contest of their four-game set at Camden Yards.

Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers all homered for Boston, while Colten Brewer and Darwinzon Hernandez combined to throw six scoreless innings to begin the game.

The Red Sox climb to 9-18 with the win, while the Orioles fall to 12-14 with the loss.

Here’s how it all went down:

ON THE BUMP

— Brewer delivered a nice performance in the opener role, tossing four scoreless innings, allowing three hits with two walks and a pair of strikeouts.

The righty allowed a runner to reach in every inning, but none advanced past second. He also continued stretching out his arm, tossing 71 pitches, 50 of which went for strikes.

— Hernandez made his season debut, taking over for Brewer in the fifth inning. The southpaw had a tidy evening, pitching two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and a walk with three strikeouts.

— Josh Osich took over in the seventh and ran into some trouble.

After beginning his night with a strikeout of Chance Sisco, Osich allowed back-to-back solo shots to left to Pat Valaika and Cedric Mullins, which cut Boston’s lead to 8-2.

He settled in from there though, retiring the next two batters to end the seventh. But when he returned for the eighth, things went south again.

With two runners on via walks and two down in the inning, Osich surrendered a three-run homer to Sisco, which trimmed the Sox’s advantage to 8-5 and got the southpaw pulled from the game.

— Austin Brice replaced Osich and struck out Valaika to get out of the inning.

— Matt Barnes allowed an infield single in a scoreless ninth to close the door.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— The Red Sox’s first six runs came by way of the longball, beginning with a solo shot by Bogaerts, who ripped a 1-1 changeup over the wall to make it 1-0 in the second inning.

— An inning later, Kevin Pillar knocked a one-out single, and two batters later Martinez hit a two-run blast to up the Sox’s advantage to 3-0.

— And it was Devers who really put things out of reach in the fifth, blasting a 447-foot moonshot after a Jose Peraza single and Pillar walk.

— The Red Sox added a pair more in the sixth inning. Christian Vazquez and Alex Verdugo led the inning off with singles, then they both came home on a single from Michael Chavis, which put the Sox up 8-0.

— Verdugo led the Sox with two hits.

— Pillar, Devers, Martinez, Bogaerts, Vazquez, Chavis and Peraza each had one hit.

— Jackie Bradley Jr. was the lone Red Sox batter to go hitless.

