The Yankees got the broom out for the Red Sox this weekend.

New York completed its sweep of Boston on Sunday with a 9-7 victory at Yankee Stadium. Gio Urshela dazzled for the Yanks, posting three hits and one RBI in four at-bats. Xander Bogaerts also stunned, going 4-for-4 including two home runs, a double and three runs batted in.

James Paxton got the game off to a shaky start for the Yanks, but Adam Ottavino ultimately recorded the win. Matt Barnes, meanwhile, was handed the loss.

The Sox fall to 3-7. The Yankees improve to 7-1.

Here’s how it all went down:

GAME IN A WORD

Frustrating.

A brilliant night offensively couldn’t make up for Boston’s woes on the mound.

ON THE BUMP

— Brice’s time on the mound was short, but not so necessarily sweet.

The righty loaded up the bases with Yankees on two walks and an error, but managed to escape the inning unscathed. He did not allow a hit in his one inning pitched.

— Matt Hall took over in the second, though he wasn’t much more successful.

After a walk to Urshela and a walk to DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge made Hall pay for his mistakes, lining a three-run homer over the left field wall to give the Yanks a 3-2 lead.

Judgey made that bat crack, he don't need no applause

He smashin' like go yard. pic.twitter.com/SNTfNvzcRE — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 3, 2020

Hall returned to the mound for the third, but couldn’t keep New York off the board.

A double by a slumping Gary Sanchez drove Giancarlo Stanton home all the way from first to make it a one-run game. Urshela continued to bother Hall as well, sending home the tying run on a double to left.

Gary & Gio

A Double & A Double ✌️ pic.twitter.com/mFP3JBDi32 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 3, 2020

That would do it for Hall, who gave up four hits and five runs in just two innings.

— Heath Hembree had himself a 1-2-3 fourth inning. He nearly saw the same success in the fifth, but Luke Voit spoiled that with a solo homer, tying the game at six.

— Despite allowing two singles and a walk, Marcus Walden pitched a scoreless sixth. He then pitched a 1-2-3 seventh.

— Barnes appeared to have it in the bag in the eighth… until everything fell apart at the seams.

It started with a two-out walk to Mike Tauchman, though he wouldn’t stay on base long. LeMahieu drove him in with an RBI single one batter later to tie the game at seven. Aaron Judge twisted the knife further, launching a two-run home run to center and giving the Yankees a 9-7 lead.

468 feet for the lead. BEAST MODE. pic.twitter.com/N31sbS6t9l — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2020

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— Bogaerts wasted no time putting the Sox on the board, launching a two-run blast over the right field wall.

— Boston’s bats went back to work in the third, erasing New York’s one-run lead in a heartbeat.

Rafael Devers tied the game at three with an RBI single, sending Kevin Pillar home from second. Bogaerts gave the Sox their lead back two batters later, driving Devers home with a single to left and reaching third on an error.

Then it was Christian Vazquez’s turn, ripping his own RBI single to right and making it a 5-3 game.

— Bogaerts continued his hot streak at the plate in the fifth with his second home run (a solo shot) of the game.

— Boston regained the lead in the seventh on a monster home run from Devers.

TWEET OF THE GAME

… Is that good?

Bogey's 437' HR is tied for the longest batted ball of his career. — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) August 3, 2020

UP NEXT

Boston has Monday off before kicking off a three-game set Tuesday against the Rays in Tampa Bay — a COVID-19 hotspot. First pitch slated for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images