It was a laser show at Fenway Park on Friday night.

The Boston Red Sox took on the Toronto Blue Jays looking for their second straight win Friday night. And they did not go home disappointed. Outfielder Alex Verdugo struck first for Boston as he crushed his second long ball in a Red Sox jersey in the second inning.

Boston first baseman Mitch Moreland decided to join in on the action and launched his fourth home run of the season in the third inning to give the Red Sox back the lead. Toronto would stick around late, but Verdugo would close the door with his second homer run of the night.

That wouldn’t be all for Verdugo’s night. With the Sox ahead by two in the ninth, Travis Shaw ripped what would have been a home run to split the deficit in half, but Verdugo stepped up and and took one back from Toronto to keep the Sox’s lead safe.

Third baseman Rafael Devers was highlighted entering Friday night’s contest after crushing the Blue Jays in 2019 to the tune of an incredible .426, but didn’t get off to quite the same start finishing the night 0-for-4.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images