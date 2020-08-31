Red Sox’s Bobby Dalbec Describes Emotions After First MLB Home Run

Bobby Dalbec undoubtedly will never forget Sunday afternoon.

It truly was a whirlwind of a day for Dalbec, who was called up by the Red Sox after Boston traded Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres. After receiving “the call,” the 25-year-old needed to make a mad dash to Fenway Park, where he was set to make his Major League Baseball debut in the Red Sox’s series finale against the Washington Nationals.

Dalbec ultimately made a solid first impression with the big club, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Boston’s 9-5 win. Given how crazy the day proved to be, the young slugger understandably wasn’t able to really let his emotions sink in as he circled the bases for the first time in his big league career.

“I felt pretty weightless out there,” Dalbec said. “It was very surreal. Everything happened so fast.”

The chaotic couple of hours before first pitch might have been to Dalbec’s benefit. The pregame “fire drill,” as he put it, prevented him from soaking in the moment, which he believes allowed him to play a bit looser Sunday.

After taking the series against the reigning World Series champions, the Red Sox will look to keep it rolling against another National League East opponent. Boston on Monday will open up a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.