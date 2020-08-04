Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended masks be worn when social distancing is not possible to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

That said, only a handful of Major League Baseball players wear masks during games amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including Jose Peraza. And the Boston Red Sox second baseman has good reason, too.

“It’s extremely important to me, especially for my kids and my wife,” Peraza said prior to Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. “That’s why I do it, to stay safe. Until I feel like I don’t have to anymore, I’m going to wear it.”

More than two dozen MLB players and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the season began July 23.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images