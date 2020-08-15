Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox are slumping hard right now.

Boston began a four-game series with the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium and proceeded to drop its season-high fifth game in a row, 10-3.

The Sox showed some life, scoring two runs in the eighth inning, but the Yankees answered right back with two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning. Boston’s offense mustered up seven hits throughout the night with the biggest being left fielder Alex Verdugo’s big home run off of Gerrit Cole in the fourth inning.

Prior to the series opening matchup, NESN’s Tom Caron, Steve Lyons and Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Jim Rice highlighted Xander Bogaerts as someone to look out for throughout the contest, as he’s crushed the Yankees so far this season. But he cooled off Friday, finishing 0-for-4 on the night.

For more on his night as well as the game as a whole, check out the video above from Friday night’s “Red Sox Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images