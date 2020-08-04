It took 10 games, but Rafael Devers crushed his first home run of the season.

The Boston Red Sox’s young third baseman stepped up to the plate with the score knotted at six as the Sox took on the New York Yankees on Sunday. And he unleashed his first long ball of the season to give Boston the lead, although it wouldn’t hold on for the win.

Devers has been in a rut offensively to start the 2020 Major League Baseball season, but had himself a solid series against the Yankees with three hits, a home run and two RBIs. He looks to build off of that as the Sox take on the Tampa Bay Rays for a quick two-game series beginning Tuesday.

