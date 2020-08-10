Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox got a bit thinner at pitching Monday.

Boston announced Brian Johnson was released from the minor league roster, bringing the Club Player Pool to 59.

The left-hander never cracked the big league roster in the abbreviated 2020 Major League Baseball season despite being an option to help out the depleted staff.

Ron Roenicke confirmed the release Monday ahead of Boston’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, stating Johnson was seeking an opportunity and felt he wasn’t getting one here.

“Johnson felt like he wanted an opportunity,” the Sox manager told reporters during his pregame Zoom press conference. Sometimes you need to go other places to get that.”

Roenicke also noted that Johnson asked for his release. The pitcher also wasn’t on the 40-man roster and out of options.

Johnson leaves the Red Sox in his fifth season with the team. He compiled a 7-9 record with a 4.74 ERA in 65 games.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images