Relive Bruins’ Thrilling Comeback Win In Game 4 Vs. Hurricanes

Nope, it wasn’t a dream.

Few games can be as momentum-shifting as a Game 4 between the Bruins and Hurricanes, and the momentum was all over the place Monday night in Toronto.

Boston held a 2-1 lead in its first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with Carolina entering Game 4, but the B’s found themselves down 2-0 in the third period. But they erased the deficit in a big way, scoring four unanswered goals to ultimately win 4-3 and push the Canes to the brink of elimination.

So, let’s revisit how it was done.

First, there was this gem of a goal from Jake DeBrusk to cut the deficit in half.

Just over two minutes later, Connor Clifton (of all people) tied the game up at a pair at 10:10 in the period.

Brad Marchand gave the Bruins the lead 90 seconds after Clifton lit the lamp.

Finally, DeBrusk scored again at 14:17 in the third to give Boston what would prove to be a pretty important tally.

The Hurricanes would pull within a goal thanks to a Teuvo Teravainen goal at 18:33, but the B’s held on for the victory. They’ll have a chance to close the series Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

