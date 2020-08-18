Relive Bruins’ Thrilling Comeback Win In Game 4 Vs. Hurricanes

Nope, it wasn’t a dream.

Few games can be as momentum-shifting as a Game 4 between the Bruins and Hurricanes, and the momentum was all over the place Monday night in Toronto.

Boston held a 2-1 lead in its first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with Carolina entering Game 4, but the B’s found themselves down 2-0 in the third period. But they erased the deficit in a big way, scoring four unanswered goals to ultimately win 4-3 and push the Canes to the brink of elimination.

So, let’s revisit how it was done.

First, there was this gem of a goal from Jake DeBrusk to cut the deficit in half.