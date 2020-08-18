Relive Bruins’ Thrilling Comeback Win In Game 4 Vs. Hurricanes

Nope, it wasn’t a dream.
Few games can be as momentum-shifting as a Game 4 between the Bruins and Hurricanes, and the momentum was all over the place Monday night in Toronto.
Boston held a 2-1 lead in its first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with Carolina entering Game 4, but the B’s found themselves down 2-0 in the third period. But they erased the deficit in a big way, scoring four unanswered goals to ultimately win 4-3 and push the Canes to the brink of elimination.
So, let’s revisit how it was done.
First, there was this gem of a goal from Jake DeBrusk to cut the deficit in half.
MAXIMUM EFFORT ALWAYS 😤 pic.twitter.com/olx20HLZvj
— NESN (@NESN) August 18, 2020
Just over two minutes later, Connor Clifton (of all people) tied the game up at a pair at 10:10 in the period.
Cliffy Hockey is BAAAAACK pic.twitter.com/0IFLNbvb6B
— NESN (@NESN) August 18, 2020
Brad Marchand gave the Bruins the lead 90 seconds after Clifton lit the lamp.
FOR THE LEAD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ft2FaanKni
— NESN (@NESN) August 18, 2020
Finally, DeBrusk scored again at 14:17 in the third to give Boston what would prove to be a pretty important tally.
"A GOAL SCORING EXPLOOOOOSION FOR BOSTON" pic.twitter.com/kegXMgTqdm
— NESN (@NESN) August 18, 2020
The Hurricanes would pull within a goal thanks to a Teuvo Teravainen goal at 18:33, but the B’s held on for the victory. They’ll have a chance to close the series Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.