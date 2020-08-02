Ten days before their first scheduled training camp practice, the New England Patriots already have lost one-tenth of their 80-man roster.

Tight end Matt LaCosse on Sunday became the eighth Patriots player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season due to COVID-19 concerns. Four of those have been offensive skill-position players, with wide receiver Marqise Lee opting out Saturday and running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Danny Vitale doing so earlier in the week. (The others were linebacker Dont’a Hightower, safety Patrick Chung, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon and guard Najee Toran.)

With so much sudden turnover, here’s a refresher on the roster battles at each of those four positions, which could change as the Patriots fill their six open roster spots. (Players are listed in alphabetical order. Rookies are italicized.)

TIGHT END

Devin Asiasi

Rashod Berry

Jake Burt

Ryan Izzo

Dalton Keene

LaCosse is coming off a disappointing first season in New England (13 catches, 131 yards, one touchdown in 11 games) but would have been the favorite to open the season as the Patriots’ starting tight end. This group now consists of four rookies and Izzo, who’s appeared in just six career NFL games.

Asiasi and Keene have exciting potential as third-round draft picks, but with no spring practice or preseason games, it could take them a little while to find their footing. We’re also not sure if the Patriots view Berry, who played both ways at Ohio State, as a tight end or an edge rusher.

This group really could use an established veteran or two. Free agent tight ends currently available include Delanie Walker, Jordan Reed, Jeff Heuerman and Charles Clay.

WIDE RECEIVER

Quincy Adeboyejo

Damiere Byrd

Julian Edelman

N’Keal Harry

Will Hastings

Jakobi Meyers

Gunner Olszewski

Devin Ross

Mohamed Sanu

Matthew Slater

Jeff Thomas

Lee’s opt-out removed one contestant from one of this summer’s more intriguing roster battles. The former Jacksonville Jaguar was poised to duke it out with Byrd, Hastings, Meyers, Olszewski and Thomas for one of the final two or three spots behind Edelman, Harry, Sanu and special teams captain Slater. Adeboyejo and Ross look like long shots.

RUNNING BACK

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

Sony Michel

J.J. Taylor

James White

Bolden’s absence will be felt more on special teams than on offense, but he did contribute a career-high four offensive touchdowns last season. Him being gone greatly increases 5-foot-5 UDFA Taylor’s chances of making the team.

FULLBACK

Jakob Johnson

Johnson is the Patriots’ lone remaining fullback, but we wouldn’t consider the second-year International Pathway Program product a roster lock. Keene and Burt also could see fullback reps in training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images