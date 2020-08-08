Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Revolution are coming home.

The Revolution announced their next six games Saturday in a press release, as the 2020 Major League Soccer season is set to resume in teams’ home markets. The Revs will play three of those games at Gillette Stadium, starting with their Aug. 21 clash with the Philadelphia Union.

The six-game slate New England announced has a regional angle. Here are the games:

Aug. 21

8 p.m. — Revolution vs. Philadelphia Union

Aug. 25

7 p.m. — Revolution at D.C. United

Aug. 29

8 p.m. — Revolution at New York Red Bulls

Sept. 2

8 p.m. — Revolution vs. New York City FC

Sept. 6

7:30 p.m. — Revolution at Chicago Fire FC

Sept. 12

7:30 p.m. — Revolution at Union

These six games are the first of 18 additional games the Revolution will play between this month and Nov. 8.

Revolution home games will remain closed to fans until further notice, in accordance with state- and local-health guidelines.

The Revolution have a 1-1-3 record in the 2020 season and are in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They reached reached the round of 16 in the MLS is Back Tournament but lost to the Union in the first knockout stage.

New England won’t have to wait too long to vie for its revenge against Philadelphia.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images