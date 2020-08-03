Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turned 43 years old Monday, as he amazingly approaches his 21st NFL season.

And until last season, eight of those birthdays were celebrated with Rob Gronkowski as his teammate until the tight end’s brief retirement.

But this year, with Gronkowski lacing his cleats back up to join Brady on the Buccaneers, they celebrate the quarterback’s day of birth once again.

And according to Gronkowski, nothing beats that gift.

“Happy 43rd birthday, Tom,” Gronkowski said in a video posted to the Buccaneers official Twitter page.

“What better present than throwing the football to me? You’re welcome baby. Happy birthday, enjoy your day, see you on the field.”

Former teammate Julian Edelman also joked with the quarterback while sending his birthday wishes.

But aside from throwing passes to Gronkowski, Brady has another idea for how he’ll treat himself on his special day.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images