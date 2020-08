Are you ready for a Western Conference showdown?

The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder will meet Tuesday night inside the Walt Disney World bubble in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series. Russell Westbrook (quad) will not suit up for the Rockets against his former team.

Will Houston still cruise to victory without its star point guard? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch online:

When: Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT